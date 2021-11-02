APS releases video of deadly Washington Middle School shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque school district has just released video of a deadly school shooting. The video shows 13-year-old Juan Saucedo shooting and killing 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove during lunch at Washington Middle School in August.

Tuesday afternoon, Albuquerque Public Schools released video from a camera on campus that day. KRQE News 13 is not showing any of it yet until it is reviewed. The family of Hargrove released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon:

“The family of Bennie Hargrove is both sickened and saddened by the video being produced today by Albuquerque Public Schools showing the final minutes of Brave Bennie’s life. This video raises many questions for Bennie’s family, as it seems the shooting could have been prevented. The community is mourning together with Bennie’s family for these horrific actions. Bennie’s family asks that the community respect their mourning and privacy during these rough moments, especially after the production of this horrific video. Bennie’s family will take action to receive justice for Bennie, who had his life wrongfully taken from him.”

