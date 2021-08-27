APS receives donation for new school supplies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools received a donation worth $40,000 Friday so kids will have supplies for the school year. The Corporate Volunteer Council is a local group of volunteers.

The group says the pandemic has highlighted the need for cleaning supplies, along with notebooks, pencils, and crayons. “Having the proper supplies in the classroom can decrease absenteeism, improve classroom behavior, and empower both our teachers and our students,” Superintendent Scott Elder said. The council also donated some cash to the APS Foundation.

