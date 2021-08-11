APS raising funds for school supplies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the upcoming school year posing many challenges for students and families, school supplies shouldn’t be one of them. The One Albuquerque Fund, Office of Civic Engagement, and the Corporate Volunteer Council of New Mexico are partnering to raise funds for school supplies benefiting Albuquerque Public Schools through Aug. 25.
Civic Engagement Manager David Chene spoke more about how the community can help local students. The One Albuquerque Fund will be collecting the donations and will send them to the APS Foundation. Chene said they are collecting funds instead of supplies this year because of COVID, and it will allow APS to purchase exactly what they need. To donate, visit the One Albuquerque Volunteers website.