ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Public Schools announced Monday morning that McCollum Elementary School’s campus is closed due to a police investigation.

According to the APS Police Department, students are not being allowed on campus at this time as police are investigating reports of a suspicious package that was discovered on campus.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

McCollum Elementary School: Campus will be closed due to a police investigation. School starts at 8:55, student will not be allowed on campus until the investigation is complete. @McCollumES — APS (@ABQschools) November 18, 2019