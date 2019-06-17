Audit reveals missing cash from APS Title 1 Homeless Project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Police Department is investigating after an internal audit revealed that cash donations were missing from the Title 1 Homeless Project.

A closed APS Board of Education Audit Committee meeting will be held on Monday at 3 p.m. The is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide more information as soon as it’s released.

The APS Title 1 Homeless Project offers services to homeless children and their families including: