Audit reveals missing cash from APS Title 1 Homeless Project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Police Department is investigating after an internal audit revealed that cash donations were missing from the Title 1 Homeless Project.
A closed APS Board of Education Audit Committee meeting will be held on Monday at 3 p.m. The is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide more information as soon as it’s released.
The APS Title 1 Homeless Project offers services to homeless children and their families including:
- Enrollment assistance
- School supplies
- School uniforms
- After-school tutoring programs
- Alphabet Alley Kids preschool and parental support programs
- Summer experiential and reading/math programs
- Referrals to Health Care for the Homeless, APS Clothing Bank, special education and Child Find