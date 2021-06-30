APS Police honor Sgt. Martin Martinez who died in balloon crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final call for Sergeant Martin Martinez who was killed in a ballooning crash over the weekend took place on Wednesday morning. Albuquerque Public Schools Police gathered at the district’s headquarters to honor their fallen fellow officer.

Martinez was one of five people killed in the tragic incident on Saturday. Martinez’s wife, Mary, as well as other APS employees Susan and John Montoya and the balloon’s pilot Nicholas Meleski were also killed.

It could take months for federal investigators to learn what caused the crash.