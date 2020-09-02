APS Police delete Facebook post of Pres. Trump

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools’ Police Department has deleted a Facebook post of President Trump saying: “they wore the badge because it was their duty, their calling, their noble purpose to serve, protect like nobody has ever done it before.”

APS Police posted the quote on May 15 which was National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day but the ACLU of New Mexico argues it’s inappropriate. ACLU issued the following statement:

Throughout his presidency, Trump has not only fanned the flames of racism, but he has encouraged police to ignore constitutional limits on their power, especially when confronting the Black Lives Matter protests. Commemorating him in this manner tells students of color that APS police don’t care about their lives and won’t keep them safe. Peter Simonson, Executive Director at the ACLU of New Mexico

APS says the posts were informative and not political posts. The district issued the following statement: