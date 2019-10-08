APS partners with Kelly Education to search for substitute teachers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Public Schools is looking for a lot of substitute teachers.

Currently, APS says there’s a shortage of substitutes at schools around the metropolitan area. On Tuesday, they held a mobile hiring fair, recruiting people to become teachers or volunteers.

Kelly Education, an APS partner, is helping to search for qualified teachers. Officials gave out applications, took resumes, and talked to people in the community about what it takes to be a substitute teacher.

“We would love to not only bring people on out to learn more but partner with the community as it relates to really making sure we find those quality teachers,” said Tricia Davis with the Kelly Mobile Branch.

The van will be stopping at different locations all week long. On Wednesday, October 9 the van will be at the Alice and Bruce King Educational Complex at the APS administration building from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, it will be at the Hispano Chamber of Commerce from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The van will make its final stops on October 12 and 13 outside of Cottonwood Mall at the corner of Corrales Rd. and Coors By-Pass from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.