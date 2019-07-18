APS one step closer to acquiring problem property

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has cleared a hurdle in its push to take over a problem property.

The district is trying to fence off a cul-de-sac between Freedom High School near San Mateo and I-40, and the nearby Kimo Park. The city closed that park more than a year ago, but neighbors say there’s still a homeless problem there.

Wednesday, the city’s development review board approved APS’ request to have that cul-de-sac declared no longer public property. The next step is for APS to buy the land from the city, and have it incorporated into the district’s property so they can build a fence on it.