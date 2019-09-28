APS offers aid to combat New Mexico suicide rate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is mourning the death of one of its students after yet another suicide.

Superintendent Raquel Reedy sent out this letter to parents yesterday, saying a student in the district committed suicide earlier this week. Reedy says suicides are at an all-time high across the country and that New Mexico’s rate is even higher.

The district says it already has highly-trained school counselors, but it’s still actively exploring ways to add to its services. To the parents, the district advises you should talk to your children about suicide. “I hear over and over again, ‘I wouldn’t never have thought that that person..’ So start those conversations now. Have those conversations about suicide,” says APS’s Kristine Meurer, Ph.D.

If you or your child need an immediate resource, call the New Mexico Crisis and Access Line anytime at 1-855-NM-CRISIS.