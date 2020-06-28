APS virtual graduations for district high schools available now

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public School’s customized graduation ceremonies for each high school are now available.
The district hoped to hold in-person graduations, but due to the pandemic, APS is instead offering a virtual celebration for each of its 13 high schools. Personal slides are shown with each graduate’s name read aloud. The virtual graduations are available on the APS website.
