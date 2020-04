APS names chief operating officer interim superintendent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A coronavirus outbreak at a local healthcare facility is leaving loved ones demanding answers but one Albuquerque woman said she is not getting them.

Mary Boyd said her 87-year-old sister recently got a hip replacement and was being cared for at Advanced Healthcare of Albuquerque. That is where Boyd said her sister tested positive for coronavirus last week. Boyd said she has been worried sick and has been calling the facility relentlessly to get more information.