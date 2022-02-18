ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents are afraid to send their kids to school after they say a middle school student made violent and racist threats. They say that the student threatened to leave school and come back with a gun.

Jessica Roybal says a student at Jefferson Middle School has been calling her daughter the n-word since the beginning of the year. “He will point and make a reference to cotton picking, and point and point and point and repeat it and it is starting to spread because there hasn’t been any discipline or repercussions,” said Roybal.

She says her daughter’s friend had enough and stood up for them earlier this week. “One of the boys told the other student to stop calling the girls by that name, and that’s when the other kid jumped him. Both boys were taken to the office and suspended,” Roybal said.

But as the boys left the school on suspension, the boy causing all the trouble allegedly had a message for Black students at the school, telling the other boy, that he was going to come back on Friday after suspension with a gun to shoot all of them according to Roybal.

Roybal said her daughter was fearing going to school on Friday. So Roybal tried tirelessly to get a response from the school when finally, an APS officer called her. “He basically told me there was no substantial evidence because there was not a text, not a video, there was not a social media post with this kid stating this threat,” Roybal said.

Charles Ashley III has two daughters at Jefferson and says the first time he had heard of any problems was minutes after dropping them off at school Friday morning. “‘Can you come get us? There’s someone who said on Friday they’re going to shoot all the Black kids.’ And I’m saying that the most p-c way ’cause that’s not what was said,” Ashley said.

He believes many kids stayed home Friday because of the threat that spread among the students. “A huge bulk of that is going to be Black kids who were afraid, and I can hear the fear in my daughter’s voice. You could see the fear in their eyes when they got up in the truck,” Ashley said.

He’s outraged that he and other parents weren’t warned earlier that there was a problem. “Our kids are not second-class citizens, we’re not collateral damage and that’s what it seems like right now,” Ashley said.

Albuquerque Public Schools confirmed Friday night that they are investigating reports of a student using hateful racial slurs in a threat against Black students at the school. In a separate incident at Jefferson Middle School this week, APS says they were warned of a violent threat on social media, but police investigating that report found no evidence of a threat.