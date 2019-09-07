APS magnet school shows off new fine arts building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools showed off one of its new fine arts buildings Friday night.

Janet Kahn School of Integrated Arts hosted an open house Friday night for the new 32,000 square-foot building. The new building is home to music, art and dance classrooms, as well as a gym, cafeteria and computer lab.

“It really shows the kids here that they’re important. That they’re worth a huge new building like this, and I think that makes a big difference,” Robert Flippo said.

The $12.3 million project was funded through a bond approved by voters in 2010.