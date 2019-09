ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools are set to discuss moving forward with a new energy-saving plan.

An APS committee will talk about requesting proposals and designs for a battery energy storage system at Atrisco Heritage Academy High School. The district says the school used the most energy in the district with electric costs reaching $50,000 a month.

APS says the system would help reduce the high charges by storing energy and using it during peak hours.