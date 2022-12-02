ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Public Schools employee on leave is accused of rape. He has submitted his plea.

Matthew Garcia, a Junior ROTC Instructor for APS has pleaded not guilty to child rape charges. He was charged in Bernalillo County with two counts of rape of a minor.

The alleged crimes happened in 2015 and 2016 when Garcia was working in the schools, but investigators said he didn’t gain access to the victim through the schools.

APS said Garcia is on paid leave. The judge released Garcia on his own recognizance.