APS lifts shelter in place for Volcano Vista HS, Tony Hillerman MS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Public Schools have lifted a shelter in place for Volcano Vista High School, Tony Hillerman Middle School, and Tierra Antigua Middle School following a police investigation in the neighborhood.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon. The Albuquerque Police Department stated they have taken a male subject into custody. Authorities say the man was reportedly waving a firearm in the area of Vista Terraza and Bouvardia Avenue.

The identity of the suspect remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

