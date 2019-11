ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Public Schools has lifted its shelter-in-place for Jefferson Middle School.

No other information has been released as to what caused the shelter-in-place.

According to UNM LoboAlerts tweet, there is police activity at 2801 Lomas northeast. Eastbound Lomas in the area is closed at this time.

Alert. 11/8 1:05p. APD police activity at 2801 Lomas NE. Lomas eastbound is closed. Please avoid the area until further notice. — UNM LoboAlerts (@loboalerts) November 8, 2019