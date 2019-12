ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is hosting meetings Thursday, Dec. 5 to get the public’s input on its superintendent search.

Superintendent Raquel Reedy will retire when her contract expires next year. APS wants to hear from the public on what they’d like to see in the new superintendent.

The meetings start at 6 p.m. and will be held at Albuquerque High School and Jimmy Carter Middle School.

There’s also an online survey. Click here to view survey.