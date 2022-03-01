ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools are getting into the March Madness spirit with a clothing drive for their students. APS believes students can focus on learning when they are not worried about their basic needs.

You may take supplies to designated clothing banks or purchase items directly from the APS Foundation’s Amazon wish list. The APS clothing bank provides supplies to over 3,000 students each year.