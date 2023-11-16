ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is hosting an event to highlight how esports positively affects students.

Esports is a competition between individuals or teams that takes place in video games. The annual APS Esports Expo will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center, 3315 Louisiana NE.

Elementary, middle, K-8, and high school students will demonstrate gaming by playing Rocket League, Super Smash Bros., Mario Kart, and more. There will also be games set up for community play, free pizza from Dions, and free beverages from Pepsi. Students, families, and community members are invited to the event.

Esports helps students with spatial awareness, multitasking, developing fast-paced decision-making, teamwork, and communication. It can also function as a way to help students who have trouble fitting in find an outlet, which can lead to huge improvements in those students’ social lives, behavior, and grades, according to APS.