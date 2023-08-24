ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is hosting an open house Thursday to celebrate the completion of a renovation project. The open house will be from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Jane Khan School of integrated arts.
The $43 million project includes new classrooms, new kindergarten and a gym. The renovations also include an updated library, new playground and improved parking areas. The school is eventually set to become a kindergarten through eight grade school.