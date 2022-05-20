ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools hosted a supply drive today to make sure firefighters have the supplies they need as they battle wildfires across the state. They collected personal items for firefighters like socks, sunscreen, chapstick, snacks, water, and allergy medicines. “The community is just really coming together and it makes us feel good, but hopefully it will make the firefighters be able to have what they need as well,” said Gabriella Blakey, APS Chief Operations Officer.

The National Guard will help APS transport all of the donations collected to the evacuation center in Santa Fe. People who still wish to donate can drop off any items at City Center, the Lincoln Complex, or KANW through next week.