APS high schoolers awarded cash for perfect attendance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some local high schoolers are being rewarded for perfect attendance with a big chunk of change.

The New Car Dealers of Albuquerque put the names of kids with perfect attendance in a pot and drew a lucky winner from each grade. Winning students got a $3,000 check to use however they like.

The kids are from different high schools across Albuquerque. Some said it’s easy to be at school every day because they love what they’re doing.

“I don’t want to miss a day, it’s so fun there. It’s a great school, I never want to miss a day,” Zachary McMillan, a junior at The ASK Academy, said.

McMillan says he’ll be spending his money on college.