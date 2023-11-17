ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are more than 2,500 homeless students enrolled in Albuquerque Public Schools. Now students from high schools across the city are joining forces to make sure they have food to eat.

For the past few weeks APS high school students have been gathering food donations to be given to the APS Title One McKinney- Vento Warehouse. The McKinney- Vento program provides food for homeless students and their families. APS Title One anticipates that the demand for food will remain high through the school year.

“We just don’t have that luxury to go shopping our funds are allocated for school supplies as far as our grant goes so anything else in the warehouse comes through community donations,” said Joey Wilson, McKinney-Vento Program.

Students at each high school will come together to park and load their school’s donations into a moving truck. The food will then be taken to the APS McKinney-Vento warehouse. Where it will be distributed to the families who need it. If you’d like to help out, you can drop off donations Friday, November 17 at the Alice and Bruce King Educational Complex. They’ll be accepting donations from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.