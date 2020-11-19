ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For families planning to pick up meals from Albuquerque Public Schools next week, make sure to do it on Monday. The grab-and-go program is handing out a week’s worth of food that day only from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will not hold distributions for the rest of the week, because of the holiday. The Thanksgiving meal packs include beans, tortillas, veggies, milk, and more.
Latest Local News
- APS handing out one week’s worth of food Monday; no other distributions next week
- Local man sentenced to 10 years in prison for downloading child pornography
- Bobby Brown Jr. has died at 28, reports say
- State temporarily shuts down 11 more businesses for 4 or more rapid responses
- Biden hopeful he can secure additional COVID-19 relief when he takes office