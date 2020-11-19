APS handing out one week’s worth of food Monday; no other distributions next week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque city councilors hope to crack down on enforcing the public health order -- and they hope new legislation will make people think twice about violating it. With the number of COVID cases continuing to spike, Albuquerque city councilors Cynthia Borrego and Isaac Benton are introducing a new bill, they hope, will better allow city employees to enforce the public health order for those who refuse to comply.

"It's really important that we all work together but for the people who don't feel like they can work with this, it puts another layer, basically, of enforcement," said Councilor Borrego, who serves District Five. "For people who are just resistant and have that sentiment that 'I'm not going to cooperate', unfortunately, we need to do something to bring those numbers down and that's what this really is doing."