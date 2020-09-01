APS to offer free meals to anyone under 18 through end of 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools announced Monday that it will provide grab and go meals to anyone 18 years of age and under and APS families will no longer need school-issued tickets to pick up meals beginning September 8. According to a news release, the district is able to make the changes because the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which provides funding, extended its summer meals program through December 31.

“This is a great relief for families throughout our community, including those with young children and those who might not qualify for free meals but are still going through a tough time due to the pandemic,” said APS Chief Operations Officer Gabriella Blakey in the same news release. “We want to make sure no child goes hungry, and we are able to eliminate the burden of exchanging tickets for meals.”

APS says families can pick up a week’s worth of meals for each child on Mondays at any APS comprehensive high school as well as at Rudolfo Anaya Elementary School. APS says they plan to add more meal distribution sites in the coming weeks.



Next week, meals will be distributed on Tuesday, September 8.

Meal Pickup Schedule

Morning Only

Rudolfo Anaya Elementary, 2800 Vermejo Park Dr. SW; Mondays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. only at Rudolfo Anaya Elementary.

Morning and Afternoon; Mondays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at any of the 13 APS comprehensive high schools.

Albuquerque High – student parking off of Odelia

Atrisco Heritage – student parking lot off of 118 St.

Cibola High School – north student parking lot off Ellison

Del Norte High School – student parking lot off San Mateo

Eldorado High School – student parking lot off Juan Tabo

Highland High School – student parking off Silver

La Cueva High School – student parking lot off Alameda

Manzano High School – student parking lot off Lomas

Rio Grande High School- student parking lot at the corner of Arenal and Los Faisanes

Sandia High School – student parking at the corner of Pennsylvania and Candelaria

Valley High School – drop off loop off Candelaria

Volcano Vista High School – parking lot off of Rainbow

West Mesa High School – parking lot off of Glenrio

