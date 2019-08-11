APS gets rid of crosswalk aide at Tony Hillerman Middle School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – School starts Monday for Albuquerque Public Schools and some families at Tony Hillerman Middle School say they’re already concerned about their students’ safety. This comes after the district alerted them to changes at the school’s crosswalk.

APS recently sent out a letter to tell parents that they’re getting rid of APS’s so-called Campus Security Aide, that walks students across the street.

The crosswalk is right in front of Tony Hillerman, along Rainbow Boulevard. In the letter, Principal Michelle Armijo, says the administration and APS Police have been working to resolve traffic and safety issues.

Starting on Monday, there will no longer be a Campus Security Aide to cross students on Rainbow Boulevard. Students who walk or ride their bikes will now have to cross at the Rainbow and Woodmont intersection, which is up the street from the middle school.

“She has no experience crossing the street, and now I’m asking her to cross the street daily with no supervision, with high schoolers who just got their permits this summer driving on the same roads that she’s supposed to cross,” says parent, Nicole Ortiz.

On top of not having a security aide, parents say they’re concerned about drivers along Rainbow. The speed limit currently sits at 30mph, but parents say many drivers are going at least 10-15 miles above that.

APS tells KRQE News 13 this change comes as an added safety measure for parents and students. The city says since the district got rid of its Campus Security Aide, parents can reach out to the city to request a crossing guard.