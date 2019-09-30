APS evacuates Jimmy Carter MS due to reports of gas smell

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Public Schools is evacuating Jimmy Carter Middle School Monday morning after reports of the smell of gas.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

