APS evacuates Jimmy Carter MS due to reports of gas smell

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Public Schools is evacuating Jimmy Carter Middle School Monday morning after reports of the smell of gas.
This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.
by: KRQE MediaPosted: / Updated:
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Public Schools is evacuating Jimmy Carter Middle School Monday morning after reports of the smell of gas.
This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.