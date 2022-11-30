BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Authorities have charged a junior ROTC instructor at Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) for sex crimes. He is facing child rape charges for the second time.

Matthew Garcia is charged with two counts of rape of a minor in Bernalillo County.

Investigators won’t reveal more about the relationship between Garcia and the victim, but they said he did not have access to the victim through the school system.

The alleged crimes happened between 2015 and 2016 when Garcia was the JROTC instructor at John Adams Middle School. APS said Garcia is on paid leave.

Garcia was charged with child rape in 2019 in Sandoval County and acquitted.

KRQE reached out to prosecutors to see if the new charges involve the same alleged victim and is waiting to hear back.