APS Education Foundation provides students with unique learning opportunities, programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Education Foundation, in partnership with the community strives to invest in innovative and enhanced learning opportunities to help APS students reach their full potential. APS Education Foundation Board President Heather Johnson along with West Mesa High School JROTC Senior Chief Kirk Nicholson and JROTC student Jeovany Montano visit the set to discuss how the foundation supports learning innovations.

The APS Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that serves APS schools and was initially established in 1995 when a national group wanted to provide the district with funds for teacher development. The Foundation was created to accept and manage this donation and since then has managed private donations that fund a variety of educational programs, services, and activities.

Heather explains that last school year, the foundation was able to fund about $495,000 worth of programs. Both individual and corporate donors contribute to the foundation, providing grants to the classrooms.

JROTC Senior Chief Kirk Nicholson explains that through the Foundation, they have been able to create a new JROTC STEM program at West Mesa High School. “We’ve actually been able to create a STEM lab where kids can go in and actually work with the CNC routers, laser cutting machines, so on and so forth to go out and expand their horizons and work on underwater robotic programs and rocketry,” said Kirk.

JROTC Navy Batallion Commander Jeovany Montano describes his time working in the program as challenging and an opportunity to develop his leadership and communication skills.

On April 17, 2020, the APS Education Foundation will hold its Gold Bar Gala event to raise funds for additional programming withing schools and to show attendees how community donations have helped thousands of APS students. The organization is currently seeking sponsorships for the event.

Visit the APS Education Foundation’s official website for more information on how to become a Gold Bar Gala sponsor.