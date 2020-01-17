APS Education Foundation helps to fund, recognize educators during Gold Bar event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Helping Albuquerque Public Schools students reach their full potential is the mission of the APS Education Foundation. Gold Bar, the signature fundraising and recognition event of the foundation, is coming up and Board of Directors member, Jasylyn Shiparski visits the set to discuss the fundraising event.

The APS Education Foundation is a nonprofit that started in 1995 when a national group wanted to “gift” the school district with funds for teacher professional development. The foundation was initially formed to accept and manage the donation and today, continues to manage donations that fund a variety of programs.

“The foundation works to provide funds and support for innovative grants, support for educators because we have so many at APS, so this is a way to give them something to put them over the top and give opportunities to students that otherwise, they may not have,” said Jasylyn.

She explains that as their fall grant cycle has just ended with 57 grants being awarded in total. The spring grant cycle is now open.

Gold Bar is an event held by the APS Education Foundation that raises money for APS programs while guests learn how community donations and partners have helped thousands of students. This year, Gold Bar will take place on April 17, 2020.

During the event, guests will also be introduced to the district’s Selfless Seniors and two individuals will be inducted into the APS Hall of Honor for their contributions to APS. Tickets to Gold Bar can be purchased on the APS Education Foundation website.

Donations can also be made to the APS Education Foundation online.