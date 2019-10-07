APS Crisis Intervention team holds mental health first aid certification class

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department wants the community to get certified in mental health first aid.

The department’s Crisis Intervention team is holding a free mental health first aid certification class. On Friday, the public is invited to the Albuquerque Police Academy.

Officials will teach you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in the community. This is part of APD’s initiative to raise awareness of mental illness in the community.

The event takes place on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.mm. at the Albuquerque Police Academy at 5412 2nd Street NW. Spots in the class are limited.

Those wishing to attend are asked to email Detective Ben Melendrez at bmelendrez@cabq.gov. Click here for additional details.