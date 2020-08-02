APS continuing to offer meals until remote classes begin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools says its committed to feeding students for the next two weeks, until remote classes can begin.
Starting Monday, all APS students will be able to pick up a week’s worth of meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or at 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at any of the district’s 13 high schools. However, APS says that they will begin using a ticket system for meal pickup starting on the 17th. They’re also reminding families to apply for free or reduced price meals. To-go lunch pickup info and an application for the reduced meal program are available on the APS website.