ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information has been made available about a New York woman accused of abducting her kids who has been living under an assumed name in Albuquerque. Katie Riford was arrested in Albuquerque on Wednesday after a three-year manhunt.

She disappeared with her two children in the middle of a custody battle with the father in Buffalo, New York. She was living under the name Courtney Keleher in an apartment on Skyline Rd. near Tramway and I-40.

APS confirms one of her kids was enrolled at APS under their real first name and a fake last name. They wouldn’t confirm the school but Tomasita and Kennedy Middle School are in that area.

Neighbors were shocked to hear about the case. “Definitely feel terrible for the children for being placed in this situation. It’s not their fault. I don’t know who’s at fault but it’s definitely gonna be the worst for them,” said Albuquerque resident Katie Sutton.

The two children are currently in CYFD custody. One is now 11 and the other is four. Riford is waiting to be extradited to New York where she faces felony charges.