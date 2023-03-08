ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools Community Clothing Bank is collecting clothes for this year’s prom season. The clothing bank is collecting dresses, tuxes, shoes, ties and anything else a student might need for prom.

Schools can set up times for a ‘prom trunk show’ and the clothing bank will bring all their prom clothing for students to shop, free of charge. Last year, the clothing bank was able to help 154 students across 10 high school. “Our primary focus is on those basic needs, supporting the students learning in the classroom. But, being able to provide the prom wear helps provide students the opportunity they may not have if they wanted to go to prom,” Project coordinator Erin Leue said.

The prom trunk shows are open to all APS and charter schools. For more information and donation information, visit the APS community clothing bank website.