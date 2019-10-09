APS begins process of searching for new superintendent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School Board is starting the process of finding a new superintendent after the announcement Tuesday by Raquel Reedy that she’s retiring.

Reedy has been with APS for 40 years, five as a superintendent. She will step down at the end of her contract on June 30 of 2020.

The district says the move is purely personal and when she signed on she never thought she would stay so long. She stepped in following controversy after controversy with APS superintendents.

Wednesday morning, the APS Board discussed where they will go from here, saying they want to have someone ready to go by July 1. They want someone who will pick up where ready left off.

“I don’t know that we can really replace Raquel, but we can certainly build on all the success and the things that she’s done,” Dr. David Peercy said.

The district says it will look within and outside the district for candidates. Reedy was making $276,000 a year. The board thinks they’ll likely have to pay the new superintendent $250,000 to $275,000 per year.