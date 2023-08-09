ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With high school football right around the corner, Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) announced Wednesday they are moving to a cashless ticketing sales system for all athletic events.

Prior to this year, all ticket sales were cash only.

Starting next week, fans will have to purchase tickets online through the HomeTown Ticketing platform in order to attend APS athletic events.

The ticketing platform will add a dollar extra charge per ticket, plus credit card fees. Adults will now pay six dollars before the credit card fee, while students pay four dollars.

APS said they are following the lead of several other districts in the state who have already transitioned to the system.

Cash will still be needed for concession stand purchases for the time being. See the news release on APS’ website.