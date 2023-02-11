ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) Clothing Bank is collecting crucial items for its students this month. It’s a part of the “Show You Care with Underwear” drive.

School officials are asking for new, packaged pairs of underwear for this particular drive.

Donations of all sizes are welcome, but they’re specifically looking for sizes 6 to 18 for boys and girls, 6 to 9 for women, and small to extra large for men.

Items can be donated through the Amazon wish list, and monetary donations can also be sent to the APS Foundation. They are also accepting coat donations.