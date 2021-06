ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting July 1, Albuquerque Public Schools is renting its facilities to outside organizations. According to the district, it’s open to nonprofits, booster clubs, and businesses.

The spaces available for rent include rooms, kitchen areas and athletic fields. People can sign up and find pricing on an online portal that becomes available July 1. According to the website, those who are not vaccinated are required to wear masks while at APS facilities.