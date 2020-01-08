APS administrator turns old band instruments into art

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Musical instruments that no longer make music now have new life. An Albuquerque Public Schools administrator has found a way to turn old band instruments into art.

From broken trumpet valves to rusted mouthpieces, 13 broken band instruments now have a new life at APS headquarters.

“We have the saxophones on the ends, we also have the trombones that are holding it together. All these [instrucments] were used by kids for years and years and years,” says John Dufay, APS Head of Maintenance and Operations.

APS provides band instruments for students who can’t afford them. Dufay says he wanted to do something special with the old instruments that could no longer be repaired and played.

“Some people will take these apart and melt them down, I wanted to do something with this that meant something. This is a piece that really just honors all the students and teachers and the music programs here at APS,” Dufay says.

Dufay says he once played the clarinet but quit after a suggestion from a teacher. “She was honest with me and told me maybe I should think about art,” Dufay says.

His old instrument is no longer collecting dust. Now, it’s the center of the installation. “I kept it all these years because I thought one day I might be playing again, but that ain’t gonna happen,” Dufay

The installation took Dufay and a group of APS welders three months to finish. Dufay’s granddaughter, an eighth-grader at Eisenhower, played the trumpet at the dedication of the installation.