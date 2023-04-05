ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – April is National Donate Life Month which works to raise awareness about the need for lifesaving organ transplants. With that, there’s no better time than now to encourage everyone to register as an organ, eye, and tissue donor and help save lives.

April is the month to raise awareness by simply checking a box you can become a donor. People are never too old, or too sick anyone can register. Celina Espinoza, external affairs director, of Donate Life New Mexico, wants people to understand that if you get into a car accident and you are a donor you will receive help. Espinoza said that she wants people to be aware that no matter if they are a donor or not they will receive help.

Ballon Glow Party on the Plaza celebrating donate life month there will be a live DJ on April 14, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Location Civic Plaza.