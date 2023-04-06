ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new month means a new stacked lineup of events down at Expo New Mexico. And if you’re looking to get out of the house for a night of fun with family and friends they have all sorts of options to get in on. Dan Mourning, General Manager, of Expo New Mexico announced some upcoming events.
- Saturday, April 8 – 2nd Annual Duke City Easter Egg Hunt inside Villa Hispana. This is a free community event, that will have Easter Egg Hunts for kids of all ages. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be local vendors, food, music, and a kid’s corner. Fun for the whole family to enjoy.
- April 15 – Stevie B’s Birthday Bash coming to Tingley Coliseum. This is a stellar lineup of old-school R&B artists.
- April 27 – 29 – Gathering of Nations. World’s largest Pow Wow returns to Expo New Mexico. This will be Gathering’s 40th anniversary.