ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new month means a new stacked lineup of events down at Expo New Mexico. And if you’re looking to get out of the house for a night of fun with family and friends they have all sorts of options to get in on. Dan Mourning, General Manager, of Expo New Mexico announced some upcoming events.

Saturday, April 8 – 2nd Annual Duke City Easter Egg Hunt inside Villa Hispana. This is a free community event, that will have Easter Egg Hunts for kids of all ages. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be local vendors, food, music, and a kid’s corner. Fun for the whole family to enjoy.

April 15 – Stevie B's Birthday Bash coming to Tingley Coliseum. This is a stellar lineup of old-school R&B artists.

April 27 – 29 – Gathering of Nations. World's largest Pow Wow returns to Expo New Mexico. This will be Gathering's 40th anniversary.