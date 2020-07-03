Applications open for ‘Teachers Rock Fund’ for first-year teachers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local fund created in honor of a late Taft Middle School teacher is hoping to give a helping hand to first-year teachers in New Mexico this Fall. It was created in honor of Mitch Mulcahy, a longtime Taft teacher who passed away from cancer in September 2018.

“I think he would be really proud that he’s able to help other teachers at a point in their careers where they may be feeling a little vulnerable, especially now, going into uncharted territory with COVID,” said Deanna Sanchez-Mulcahy, Mitch’s wife and the founder of the Teachers Rock Fund. “As Mitch’s family, we are very proud of the work that he did and the lives that he touched. I am proud to be his wife and very excited to be able to help other teachers.”

The Teachers Rock Fund is awarding two $500 awards to first-year teachers to help with setting up their classrooms and getting the supplies they need. Sanchez-Mulcahy says with the community’s help in creating the fund, they’re happy to help teachers, especially in such an uncertain time with the pandemic.

“Everyone is having to pivot so much on how they teach and the resources they need,” said Sanchez-Mulcahy. “It is extremely gratifying to know that my husband’s legacy is being carried forward and that we are able to recognize teachers who are so deserving of being paid what they’re worth which is much more than they’re paid now, and to be able to help in a small way to help a first year teacher get started.”

First-year teachers who want to be entered are asked to submit their applications by July 24, including a brief explanation as to why they would like the $500 and how it will be used in their classrooms. A winner will be picked by the end of the month. The family has also set up a GoFundMe if anyone would like to contribute to the fund, so it can continue serving teachers in years to come.