Applications open for NBCUniversal shadowing program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – NBCUniversal is opening a new production hub in Albuquerque near downtown. As part of its commitment to the state to be a New Mexico Film Partner, the company is soliciting applications for an in-state resident to be part of a mentorship program.

New Mexico Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Alicia Keyes visits the set to discuss this opportunity and how you can submit an application.

This NBCUniversal initiative will allow in-state residents who want to work in the film and television industry train as a director. The program allows an up-and-coming director to shadow an experienced NBCUniversal professional.

The selected director will be able to shadow at NBCUniversal’s first production at the company’s repurposed Albuquerque sound stages for two episodes starting on April 27. The production will be announced by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mayor Tim Keller on March 12.

Applicants must be a New Mexico resident, have experience directing, and no more than one scripted television directing credit. Applicants must also submit recommendations and answer two essay questions.

The deadline to apply is March 9, 2020. Finalists will be notified in April.

Submit an application online.