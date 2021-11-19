Applications open for 2022 Albuquerque FBI Citizens Academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque FBI Division is now accepting applications for its Citizens Academy, allowing community leaders to get a behind-the-scenes look at the FBI while also offering networking opportunities. Applications are for the upcoming 2022 FBI Citizens Academy that is scheduled for Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. from March 2 through April 27, 2022.

The FBI reports that presentation topics will include counterintelligence, cyber security, public corruption, evidence response team, SWAT, recruitment, as well as daily operations in a normal FBI office. The program has a limited space of 30 participants.

Applications are due by Friday, December 3, 2021. Those interested in applying can request an application by sending an email to aq.outreach@fbi.gov or by calling (505)889-1300. Additional information is available online at fbi.gov.

