Applications now open for Explora’s STEM Scholars Program; Register now for Winter Camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A hands-on, informal learning center, Explora specializes in creating opportunities for inspirational discovery and lifelong learning. Explora is open to the public and provides a great place for students to spend some time over winter break.

As construction continues for Explora’s new teen center, X Studio which is expected to open in early 2022, the museum is planning for upcoming teen programs and scholarship opportunities. The 2022 STEM Scholars application is now open which offers scholarships to high school seniors of color who are pursuing STEM studies in postsecondary institutions in New Mexico.

Each scholarship is $2,500 and will be awarded on a competitive basis until the application period closes on February 28, 2022. For more information and to apply for the scholarship, visit explora.com.

School’s Out Camps and Winter Camps are also open for registration. Schools’ Out camps are from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24 and Winter Camps are from Dec. 20 to Dec. 29 and are open to K through 8th-graders. Camp descriptions and links to register can be found on Explora’s website.

During the month of December, every gift Explora membership purchased will receive a bonus month for a total of 13 months. Memberships can be purchased online.

Explora is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesday’s they are open early at 9 a.m for a one-hour “Toddler Time”. This time slot is reserved for young visitors who liked to explore the learning center. Tickets to Explora can be purchased ahead of time online, or at the door.