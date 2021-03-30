Applications now open for Albuquerque’s 2021 Creative Youth Corps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Applications for the City of Albuquerque’s Creative Youth Corps are now open. The applications are open to high school juniors, seniors, and recent high school graduates that are interested in careers in arts, culture, and creative non-profit organizations.

According to a press release from the City of Albuquerque, the City’s Department of Arts & Culture is looking for up to 20 local youth to participate in the paid internship program for six weeks in June and July. The goal of the program is to create a pipeline of leadership in the city’s creative sector.

“Last summer we had to navigate through COVID-19 to provide a meaningful yet socially distanced Mayor’s Creative Youth Corps experience for future arts and culture leaders,” said Mayor Tim Keller in the press release. “This year we hope to have more in-person activities where our local youth and organizations can interact and learn from each other.”

The internships will be hosted by the City of Albuquerque working with community partners on various creative programs across the city. The deadline to submit an application is April 4 at 11:59 p.m.