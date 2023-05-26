ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair and East Mountain Rodeo Association are partnering to bring back the New Mexico State Fair Junior Rodeo Ambassador program for 9th through 12th-grade students in the 2023-24 school year. This serves as the connection between agriculture exhibits and rodeo fans throughout the fair.

The application process is open now for The Ranch Rodeo. They will pick 10 of the best teams five will be from out of state and the other five will be local from New Mexico. They are looking for 4HFFA students that are going into freshman through seniors and they should be entered in the fair in some exhibit. They will come out and do an interview The winning team will win $10,000.

This brings the youth of New Mexico in to be part of the rich rodeo heritage of the state. They will also be supporting the New Mexico Invitational Ranch Rodeo, presented by the MNSF and EMRA.