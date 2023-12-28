ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department gave an inside look at how its Tactical Medical Unit prepares for emergencies. The team responds to SWAT and bomb squad calls providing EMS care when necessary before paramedics can transport someone to the hospital.

It started in 2001 as a team of two but has since grown to ten members. Thursday’s training centered on treating K9s injured in the field including CPR. “We want to make sure that we take care of the dogs and the dog handlers, and be well trained if that occasion were to arise,’ said Dr. Justin Hazen, Medical Director with APD.

Tactical EMS members have a wide range of experience including medical, fire rescue, and ambulance.